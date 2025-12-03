CEC does not certify Serb List for December elections

PRISTINA – The Central Election Commission (CEC) announced that it confirmed 22 political entities to participate in the early parliamentary elections scheduled for 28 December 2025, KoSSev reports.

Of the 24 entities that had initially applied, only two were not approved: NISMA, which met all criteria except for submitting the required list of signatures, and the Serb List, which did not secure the necessary number of votes within the Commission.

The CEC noted that the political entity NISMA fulfilled all criteria except for the required list of signatures, which it may submit until 3 December by noon in order to be reconsidered for certification.

By contrast, the proposal to certify the Serb List did not receive sufficient support during the CEC session, the statement added, without providing further detail. Ruling Vetëvendosje voted against the proposal, while the other Albanian parties abstained. The CEC Chair, Kreshnik Radoniqi, and the Commission’s only Serb member again voted in favor of certification, resulting in two votes against, two in favor and seven abstentions.

This means that, at this stage, the only two Serb entities approved for the upcoming elections are the Party for Freedom, Justice and Survival and the Kosovo Alliance party.

The refusal to certify the Serb List prompted a wave of negative reactions from international actors.

The OSCE Mission reacted first, describing the decision as “a clear departure from internationally accepted electoral standards.” The EU Office in Kosovo and Jonathan Hargreaves, the British Ambassador to Kosovo, also voiced concern.

The OSCE warned that such decisions could undermine public confidence in the electoral process and reinforce perceptions that procedures are politically motivated rather than based on fairness, inclusiveness and transparency.

The OSCE Mission in Kosovo stated that it was “deeply disappointed and concerned” by the decision of certain CEC members who voted against or abstained from granting accreditation to the Serb List for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The European Union Office in Kosovo soon issued a reaction as well, expressing “regret” over the CEC’s decision not to certify the Serb List for the elections.

“The politicization of the CEC by Vetëvendosje and other political parties undermines an inclusive electoral process in line with international standards and the EU IPM report,” the mission said on its X account.

