BiH’s Reform Agenda finally approved by the European Commission

BRUSSELS – The European Commission has approved Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Reform Agenda – a key step toward releasing up to €976.6 million under the EU’s Reform and Growth Facility. “The Commission concluded that the Reform Agenda, submitted on 30 September 2025, meets the objectives of the Growth Facility Regulation”, the press release notes.

The EC states that the RA sets out priority reforms to accelerate the green and digital transitions, boost private-sector development, retain talent, and strengthen fundamental rights and the rule of law.

“It is now for Bosnia and Herzegovina to swiftly sign and ratify both the Facility Agreement and Loan Agreement. The allocation of funding to Bosnia and Herzegovina, including pre-financing, can only start once these agreements enter into force and all conditions are fulfilled”, the press release remarks.

The EC reminds that the Growth Plan is €6 billion for the region in investments, and the principle is both investments and reforms, and that it provides the preparatory work to join the Single Market, “allowing citizens in Western Balkans to reap some early benefits of the EU integration”.

BiH was the last country in the region to submit its Reform Agenda and it had already lost access to 108 million euros for failing to meet the original deadline. After a long delay, the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina adopted the document on 30 September.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos urged the country to adopt the Reform Agenda during her visit in September, in order to avoid losing a further 10 per cent of the total sum allocated to BiH.