Spajić to Vučić: Montenegro will be in the EU in 2028, and will be waiting for others there

PODGORICA / BELGRADE – Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced yesterday that he would propose to EU leaders that all Western Balkans countries should be welcomed to the Union simultaneously, arguing that it would be beneficial not only for the future of the region, but for the future of Europe, as well.

Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajić responded to this suggestion, stating on X that he agreed “the EU should be the final destination for the entire Western Balkans”, however, “we will be there as early as in 2028, we will be waiting for you there, and we are endorsing you to truly speed up and accelerate the other candidates in the region”.

Saglasan sam da bi čitavom Zapadnom Balkanu EU trebalo da bude finalna odrednica.

Speaking about his upcoming meeting with the Presidents of the European Commission and European Council, Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa, Vučić stated that he would propose the idea of admitting the whole region into the EU as a whole.

“The admission of the Western Balkans into the EU as a whole is the best idea. If anyone is left behind, what will you do with those countries? I know everyone talks about alignment, but this is not just about the future of the region, it is about the future of Europe as well. If they take us all in, with no exceptions, everyone will feel better – Albanians, Bosnians… I have heard only positive reactions to this idea, and that is what I will tell António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen”, Vučić noted at the Belgrade Economic Talks forum on Tuesday.

He added that Serbia “has already done many things, but it must make further progress on its EU path”.

Vučić will attend the working dinner, organised by Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa, tonight in Brussels.