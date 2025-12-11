Friedrich Merz: We could start working on EU accession treaty with Montenegro soon

BERLIN – In yesterday’s press conference with Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz assessed that Montenegro is “probably the most advanced candidate” for EU membership, which could lead to the drafting of the accession treaty with the country in the near future.

“I want to say this clearly here: particularly with Montenegro, which is probably the most advanced candidate, we could now take the next step and begin work on an accession treaty in the near future”, Merz said.

He added that this is “in our own interest” because “the more closely connected we are, the better we can act together in Europe, not least when it comes to limiting irregular migration”.

Earlier in the press conference, he said he spoke about “a possible enlargement of the European Union” with Plenković.

“Owing to its geopolitical and geographic proximity alone, Croatia bears a great responsibility, and it is indeed living up to this responsibility in a highly conscientious manner, which it also demonstrates toward us. This is also connected to the country’s historical ties with the entire region”, Merz said.

He added that he was therefore very grateful to Andrej Plenković that his country is so actively advocating for the interests of the region.

“We agree that the EU must offer a membership perspective and that arduous reforms must be followed by progress in the accession process. At the same time – and we agree on this as well – the necessary conditions must be met individually by each candidate”, Merz said, before focusing on Montenegro.