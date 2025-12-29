Kurti wins, breaking the political deadlock

PRISTINA – The Self-Determination Movement (LVV), led by caretaker Prime Minister Albin Kurti, decisively won the snap parliamentary election in Kosovo held on 28 December. The election was held less than a year after the previous one, in February 2025, which resulted in a parliament that failed to elect a government.

According to the preliminary results, LVV won 56 out of 100 seats in the parliament for the majority Albanian community, Koha reports. The remaining 20 seats are reserved for non-majority communities, 10 of them for the Serb parties and 10 for other communities.

In order to form an overall majority, Kurti will have to find coalition partners among the non-majority communities.

The Serb List, a dominant party within the Serb community, backed by Belgrade, announced last night that it had won 90% of the votes cast for the Serb parties and that it expected to win all 10 seats.

Following the February election, which LVV also won but without an overall majority, no party was able to form the government. Kurti, who was elected Prime Minister in 2021, remained in office in a caretaker capacity throughout the year.

According to 99.65% of polling stations counted, LVV won 49,3% of the vote, increasing its share by 7% compared to February. It is expected to increase its number of seats from 48 to 56.

Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), the largest opposition party, has won 21%, about the same as in February. It is expected to win 23 seats, one less than last time.

Meanwhile, the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) suffered losses, falling from 18% in February to 13% in December and from 20 to 15 seats.

The Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK), led by former Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj, won 5.68%, which is also a weaker result than in February. However, in the previous election, AAK was in a coalition with the NISMA party, which now ran separately.

The turnout in the election was 45.19%, slightly less than in February.

Speaking after his election victory, Albin Kurti stated that, in February, LVV won the election, and now, in December, “people and the Republic of Kosovo” won.

“I congratulate them for the biggest victory in the history of our country”, Kurti said, KoSSev reports.

He announced a swift formation of the institutions once the election results are confirmed and a focus on the EU Growth Plan for Kosovo, worth 880 million Euros, as well as three agreements with the World Bank.

Kurti said he was ready to cooperate with the opposition when it comes to international agreements.

Riho Terras, European Parliament Rapporteur for Kosovo, wrote on X after the election that the result should “finally end the political deadlock that has cost the country millions of euros in EU funding.

“PM Kurti now has a clear mandate and a responsibility to govern more pragmatically”, Terras wrote.