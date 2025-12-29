More Serbian citizens in favour than opposed to EU membership, blame gov’t for slow progress

If a referendum on Serbia’s membership in the European Union were held next week, the option supporting accession would narrowly win, according to a public opinion survey conducted this month. However, the long-term trend of declining support for the EU in Serbia continues.

The data analysis also reveals generational differences – younger respondents are more inclined to support EU membership in a referendum, while opposition to membership is more prevalent among older respondents.

According to the survey commissioned by the Belgrade-based Center for Contemporary Politics, if a referendum on membership in the European Union were held next week, 35.8% of respondents would vote in favor of accession, while 33% would vote against it. More than one fifth of respondents, 22.4%, currently do not know how they would vote, while 8.8% say they would not vote.