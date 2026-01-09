All votes counted: Kurti’s party wins 57 seats, Serb List 9 out of 10

PRISTINA – The results of the Kosovo snap parliamentary election held on 28 December 2025, based on 100% of the votes counted, have been published on the website of the Central Election Commission. The Party of Prime Minister Albin Kurti, the Self-Determination Movement (LVV), won 57 seats, 9 more than in February 2025. The Serb List once again won 9 out of 10 seats reserved for the Serb minority, while the remaining seat was won by Nenad Rašić, a minister in Kurti’s government.

The election was held after almost a full year of political deadlock, since no party was able to form a majority following the February 2025 election, in which Kurti’s party won a relative majority.

Albin Kurti, who remained a caretaker Prime Minister throughout the year, emerged victorious from the deadlock. According to the final results, LVV won a total of 51% of the vote, significantly improving its February result (42%).

The opposition Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) won 20% and lost two seats, while the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) saw a more significant decrease in support, dropping from 18% in February to 13% in December.

The Belgrade-backed Serb List won the vast majority of votes cast within the Serb community. The result was a repeat of the February election, with SL winning 9 seats and the party of Nenad Rašić the remaining one.

Another 10 seats in the parliament are reserved for other non-majority communities in Kosovo.

According to KoSSev, the opposition PDK lodged a complaint regarding the counting of the postal votes.

The new parliament of Kosovo will have to elect the new president of Kosovo in February or March. If no candidate receives a two-thirds majority in the first two ballots, an absolute majority (61 out of 120) is required. The incumbent president, Vjosa Osmani, is eligeble for the second five-year term.