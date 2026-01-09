Cyprus aims to make “solid progress” in the EU enlargement over the next six months

On 1 January 2026, Cyprus assumed the six-month rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union. According to its programme, the Presidency will aim to make further solid progress in the enlargement process for the Western Balkan partners, as well as for Ukraine and Moldova.

The slogan of the Presidency is “An Autonomous Union. Open to the World”. In the introduction to the programme, it is noted that Cyprus assumes the presidency “against the backdrop of acute geopolitical upheaval and unpredictability”.

“Autonomy is the necessary next step of our evolving European integration project”, the programme states.

Against this backdrop, the Cyprus Presidency has set five overarching priorities: autonomy through security, defence readiness and preparedness; autonomy through competitiveness; open to the world, autonomous; an autnomous union of values that leaves no one behind; a long-term budget for an autonomous union.

The enlargement is among the key priorities within the “Open to the World, Autonomous” goal, which covers the EU’s engagement with external actors.

“Enlargement is a geopolitical necessity and a strategic investment in the EU’s autonomy. It serves as a key engine for safeguarding peace, security and stability across our continent and beyond. It is also a driver for improving the economic and social conditions of our Union and its citizens, through the expansion and strengthening of the internal market”, the programme reads.

It is stated that, driven by geopolitical imperatives, the enlargement process has gained significant political momentum, and over the next two years the Council will be called to take decisive action for its enlargement.

“An enlarged Union will be stronger and more resilient, enhancing prosperity, while upholding its core values”, says the programme.

In this framework, the Cyprus Presidency will take forward the enlargement agenda responsibly, “in line with the established methodology, fair and rigorous conditionality, as well as the principle of own merits and reversibility”.

“It remains essential for all enlargement partners to fully respect and uphold the values and principles on which the EU is founded, and to meet the obligations required for EU membership. A strong emphasis on the fundamentals will underpin this process”, the programme says.