Republika Srpska Assembly reappoints Savo Minić as Prime Minister

BANJA LUKA – The National Assembly of the Republika Srpska entity reappointed Savo Minić as Prime Minister of the RS Government at the session held today. The new government includes five new ministers. Minić will hold this position until the next general election, scheduled for October.

On 15 January, Minić resigned, while the Acting President of the Republika Srpska, Ana Trišić Babić, informed that he would once again be nominated as prime minister-designate.

Minić was initially appointed as a prime minister by the National Assembly of the Republika Srpska entity on 2 September last year. The mandate to form the government had been granted to him by the former President of the RS, Milorad Dodik.

This procedure was disputed by a group of members of the Parliament of Bosnia and Herzegovina, who on 9 September filed an appeal with the Constitutional Court of BiH seeking a review of that decision.

According to the entity’s Constitution, the President of the RS nominates a candidate for Prime Minister to the National Assembly.

At the time, the ruling coalition in the RS claimed that the prime minister-designate had been nominated by Dodik in his capacity as entity president, even though he no longer formally and legally held that position following a final court verdict and a decision by the Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina revoking his mandate.

Dodik continued at the time to insist that he was still President of the RS, but later reversed his position, after which the National Assembly of the RS appointed Ana Trišić Babić, Dodik’s long-time adviser, as acting holder of the post.

Dodik’s mandate as President of the RS was revoked in early August, after the Court of BiH handed down a final verdict sentencing him to one year in prison, which he later commuted by paying a fine and imposing a six-year ban on holding public office. As a result, he was not legally able to nominate Minić as prime minister-designate.

Snap presidential election for Dodik’s successor as President of RS was held on 23 November 2025. However, the final result has not yet been determined, and the Central Election Commission ordered a repeat of the vote at 136 polling stations, which is scheduled for 8 February 2026.

The Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina had already deliberated on the constitutionality of the new RS government in November last year, but said it would deliver its ruling at its next session, which is expected to be held next week.