Montenegro plans to adopt 564 acts by 2027, a new chapter could be closed soon

PODGORICA – The draft programme for Montenegro’s accession to the European Union for the period 2026-2027 envisages the adoption of 564 acts, out of which 490 are expected in 2026, while 122 obligations are directly related to meeting the benchmarks for closing the negotiating chapters, the Ministry of European Affairs stated.

In addition, Maida Gorčević, Minister of European Affairs, said that, provided that all the necessary procedures are completed this week, “we can expect another intergovernmental conference next week, at which we will close another negotiating chapter – Chapter 32 (Financial Supervision)”.

“We will meet all the necessary obligations expected on this path, and, on the other hand, the European Commission expects a stronger fight against organised crime and corruption, that is, it expects from us the strengthening of border crossings and, ultimately, the strengthening of our judiciary”, Gorčević told RTCG during her official visit to Brussels, Vijesti reported.

So far, Montenegro temporarily closed 12 out of a total of 33 negotiation chapters.

According to State Secretary at the Ministry of European Affairs, Biljana Papović, 22 strategic documents, 48 laws and 52 sub-laws are planned within the draft programme for the accession to the EU to close the negotiating chapters.

“Montenegro, in accordance with the previous practice, has a large number of obligations within the document itself, but it is necessary to make a clear distinction between those arising from the final benchmarks, i.e. the closing of negotiating chapters”, Papović noted at the presentation of the Draft EU Accession Programme of Montenegro.

Vijesti also wrote that Papović stressed that these commitments are the priority of the Government and the negotiating structure in the first two quarters of 2026, when the deadline for their implementation is foreseen, with the aim of closing all negotiating chapters by the end of 2026.