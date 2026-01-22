Grenell: Vučić should follow the US path – not the European path

BELGRADE – Richard Grenell, a Special Presidential Envoy for Special Missions in the Trump administration, criticised the X post of the European Union Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos on Serbia’s EU path.

On Wednesday, Kos posted on X that she had met with Aleksandar Vučić at the World Economic Forum in Davos “to discuss the reforms Serbia needs to stay firmly on its European path and move the Growth Plan forward”.

“We agreed to step up our joint work on energy security, cutting dependencies and working together towards an independent Europe”, she remarked.

Reacting to the post of Marta Kos, Richard Grenell also wrote on X that ” Europe is in trouble – your economies are strangled by Brussels”.

“Innovation is almost dead. Companies aren’t growing inside Europe. Vucic should follow the U.S. path – not the European path”, Grenell wrote.

During Trump’s first term in office, Grenell was a US Ambassador to Germany and Special Envoy for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue.

For his part, Vučić told the media outlets that Richard Grenell is “a responsible and serious man”.

“He used to solve problems in the Balkans by solving economic problems. I had a good conversation with Marta Kos today. If there are new alternatives imposed, we are on the European continent, and you cannot present yourself as someone who is weak. We will have an extended session of the Government on Saturday, where we will talk about everything that is needed. And I believe that we will meet two formal demands of the United States, and to approach the strategic plan with the United States, but Serbia is on the European path”, he replied.