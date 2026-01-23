Montenegro to close Chapter 32 on Monday

PODGORICA / BRUSSELS – Montenegro will close Chapter 32: Financial control in its negotiation process with the European Union next week, bringing the number of closed chapters to 12 out of 33. The intergovernmental conference for closing of this chapter has been scheduled for Monday, 26 January.

“This is more than good news for Montenegro. With a strong tailwind, we are entering the most important year on our integration path,” said Minister of European Affairs Maida Gorčević.

Gorčević, according to a statement from the Government of Montenegro, pointed to the very positive stance of Cyprus, which has assumed the Presidency of the Council of the European Union on 1 January and which, as she emphasised, by scheduling an Intergovernmental Conference with Montenegro as early as this, confirms its commitment to fulfilling the goal of Montenegro’s EU membership by 2028.

“And not only Cyprus as the presiding member state, but all other European Union member states as well – by voting to close another chapter with Montenegro at the very beginning of the year – are truly confirming their commitment to enlargement and to strengthening the European Union. In doing so, the member states are very clearly expressing their determination for Montenegro to become the 28th member by 2028,” Gorčević said.

Chapter 32 – Financial Control relates to the adoption of internationally accepted standards in the areas of public internal financial control, external audit, as well as transparency in the use of national and EU funds. It is a part of Cluster 1: Fundamentals.

Montenegro, the frontrunner for EU membership among the candidate countries in terms of formal progress, has so far closed 11 out of 33 chapters, and on Monday that number will increase to 12.