MEPs urge for democracy and rule of law as key to Serbia’s EU path

BELGRADE – A delegation of Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) has stressed that respect for democracy, the rule of law and open dialogue is essential for Serbia’s European future, following a visit to Belgrade on 23 January.

The nine-member delegation from the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET), led by Marta Temido (S&D, Portugal), met with representatives of the Serbian government and National Assembly, political parties from both the ruling majority and the opposition, as well as representatives of the media, civil society, academia and students.

The visit was conducted as a follow-up to a European Parliament resolution adopted on 22 October 2025, which called for an on-the-ground assessment of the state of democracy in Serbia, including ongoing protests, reported attacks on demonstrators and allegations of repression targeting students, academics, educators and public-sector employees.

“During the mission, MEPs reaffirmed their strong support for Serbia’s EU membership perspective, underlining that accession remains a merit-based process”, the AFET press release says.

They stressed that progress depends on concrete respect for democratic standards, the rule of law, fundamental rights, media freedom and judicial independence, as well as full alignment with the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy.

The delegation expressed solidarity with Serbian citizens, students and civil society actors who are exercising their democratic rights and calling for accountability, transparency and institutional responsibility.

MEPs urged the authorities to ensure urgent, impartial and transparent investigations into all allegations of unnecessary or disproportionate use of force and unlawful surveillance of protesters. They emphasized that freedom of assembly is a fundamental right and that the safety of journalists and demonstrators must be guaranteed.

MEPs also reported receiving concerning information about financial, administrative and physical pressure on academic staff, as well as restrictions on media freedom. Particular concern was raised over judicial reforms currently under debate in the National Assembly, which the delegation warned could undermine judicial independence.

Issues related to electoral integrity were also discussed, including the need for full implementation of all outstanding recommendations from the OSCE/ODIHR.

The delegation reiterated that the European Union remains ready to support Serbia and its institutions in advancing reforms, provided that political commitments result in measurable and sustainable progress, especially in the area of the rule of law.

Speaking at the conclusion of the visit, delegation head Marta Temido (S&D) said the European Parliament firmly believes the EU “will not be whole and complete without the Western Balkan countries, and Serbia among them.” However, she stressed that “full respect for democracy, the rule of law and fundamental rights is non-negotiable,” adding that restoring citizens’ trust in state institutions requires democratic and electoral reforms, accountability, and freedom of expression and media.

The delegation included MEPs Rasa Juknevičienė (EPP, Lithuania), Reinhold Lopatka (EPP, Austria), Davor Ivo Stier (EPP, Croatia), Tonino Picula (S&D, Croatia), Serban-Dimitrie Sturdza (ECR, Romania), Helmut Brandstätter (Renew, Austria), Vladimir Prebilič (Greens, Slovenia) and Petr Bystron (ESN, Germany).