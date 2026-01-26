Montenegro closes Chapter 32

BRUSSELS – Montenegro closed negotiating Chapter 32 – Financial Control at the Intergovernmental Conference between Montenegro and the European Union held today in Brussels, RTCG reported.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said at a press conference that the closure of Chapter 32 is significant, noting that Montenegro closed five negotiating chapters in December last year, bringing the total number of closed chapters to 12.

“This is a good start to the year, and Montenegro is on track to close all remaining chapters by the end of the year,” Kos stressed.

She also recalled that Montenegro is marking 20 years since the restoration of its independence this year, adding that 2025 will be defined not only by the celebration of this anniversary, but also by dedicated and intensive work.

Prime Minister Milojko Spajić said that the closure of this chapter is fundamental, adding that last year was impressive for Montenegro, but that this year will surpass it. According to Spajić, Montenegro is becoming more stable, more committed, and more reformed with each passing day.

Chapter 32 – Financial Control concerns the adoption of internationally accepted standards in the areas of public internal financial control, external audit, and EU best practices, as well as their application across the entire public sector, including fiscal discipline and transparency in the use of national and EU funds.

The Government previously stated that the closure of Chapter 32 represents an important step forward for Montenegro on its path toward EU membership and a clear signal of the European Union’s trust in the capacity of Montenegrin institutions to protect the financial interests of both the state and the EU, and to manage public funds responsibly and transparently.

By closing Chapter 32, Montenegro has taken another significant step toward meeting the final benchmarks for the closure of Cluster 1, which includes key Chapters 23 and 24, as well as the statistics chapter, forming the foundation of the entire accession negotiation process.