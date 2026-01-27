171 million euros for infrastructure and business in four WB countries

BRUSSELS – The European Commission has announced a 171 million euros of support to boost infrastructure development and private sector growth across Western Balkans partners.

The new support package includes an investment contribution package from different EU funding sources: contribution from the Instrument for Pre-accession Assistance (IPA III) for a project in Bosnia and Herzegovina, contributions from Western Balkans Investment Fund (WBIF) bilateral donors for a project in Montenegro, and contributions from the Reform and Growth Facility (RGF) for projects in Albania, Montenegro and North Macedonia.

As European Commission announced, 91.8 million euros is allocated to infrastructure projects in the four Western Balkan countries. This funding is expected to mobilise 232 million euros in total investments across seven projects in priority sectors, including digital, clean energy, human capital, transport and environment.

Key projects include: rollout of broadband infrastructure in Albania; improvement of the electricity transmission system in North Macedonia; construction and energy-efficient renovation of education facilities in North Macedonia and Montenegro; electrification of the Durres-Tirana Railway line in Albania, drinking water and wastewater treatment project in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

These projects will be implemented by the Western Balkan partners together with international financial institutions.

In addition, 2.9 million euros is allocated to four technical assistance projects in Albania and Bosnia and Herzegovina, aimed at supporting future investments in energy, water, innovation, and research sectors.

The package also includes 76.3 million euros in contributions to programmes supporting the private sector.