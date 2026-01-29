A Former President of the Supreme Court sentenced to ten years of imprisonment 

PODGORICA – On January 28, the High Court in Podgorica delivered a first-instance verdict against Vesna Medenica, a Former President of the Supreme Court. She was sentenced to ten years of imprisonment for protecting a criminal network led by her son, and forabusing her position to exert unlawful influence over the judiciary.

In addition, the verdict addressed the actions of Medenica’s son, Miloš, who was sentenced to ten years and two months in prison for creating a criminal organization and smuggling. Both Vesna and Miloš Medenica were also ordered to pay fines of 50,000 euros each.

The court found that Medenica had utilized her significant institutional power to facilitate the operations of an organized crime group involved in the smuggling of cigarettes and narcotics.

The prosecution had originally sought a 20-year sentence for Vesna Medenica, arguing that the evidence, which included decrypted SKY ECC communication transcripts and secret surveillance, “unambiguously proved” that the organization, allegedly led by her son Miloš, exerted undue influence over the court authority.

The court acquitted her on the specific charge of “creating a criminal organization”, due to a lack of evidence, but she was found guilty on four counts of abuse of influence. It was also stressed that Vesna Medenica’s actions seriously undermined public trust in the judiciary, as she “acted contrary to the fundamental values she was sworn to protect”.

In December 2025, Medenica was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison, while Milica Vlahović Milosavljević, a judge of the Commercial Court, received a six-month prison sentence.

According to Judge Branislav Leković, who handed down the verdict, the court established beyond doubt that Medenica and Vlahović Milosavljević committed the criminal offenses they were charged with. Judge Leković stated that Medenica had incited Vlahović Milosavljević to commit the crime.

Special Prosecutor Vukas Radonjić said that Special State Prosecutor’s Office (SDT) is satisfied that Medenica and her son have been convicted, but will appeal the length of the sentences imposed.

“First and foremost, we are satisfied that the verdict has confirmed that the SDT conducted its work professionally, that it acted on the basis of evidence, and that there is no basis for claims that these proceedings were initiated for political or any other motives not grounded in evidence”, Radonjić said, RTCG reported.

Miloš Medenica on the run

Vijesti reports that Miloš Medenica is on the run after being sentenced to 10 years in prison. The article states that during the regular check-up, police officers found him the night before the verdict was made in his apartment, but he was not there after the first-instance verdict was delivered, so the arrest warrant against him was issued.

After the verdict was reached, the court remanded Miloš Medenica in custody due to the danger of escape. He was released from custody in October 2025, when he was placed under house arrest, after three years without a first-instance verdict.

In his reaction to the news that Miloš Medenica is on the run, Milojko Spajić, Montenegrin Prime Minister stated that it “is unacceptable to me, because, according to the judgment, he is the organizer of a serious criminal group that has committed numerous criminal offenses in Montenegro”.

Spajić also announced that he would meet the Director of the Police Administration and the responsible minister, “to demand all details regarding this case, so that it can be determined as soon as possible where the failure occurred and who must bear responsibility for it”.

Informacija da je Miloš Medenica nedostupan nadležnim institucijama za mene je neprihvatljiva, jer je, prema današnjoj presudi, riječ o organizatoru ozbiljne kriminalne grupe koja je izvršila brojna krivična djela u Crnoj Gori.



Već večeras ću inicirati sastanak sa direktorom… — Milojko Spajić (@MickeySpajic) January 28, 2026