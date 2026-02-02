RYCO opens call for youth project proposals

TIRANA – The Regional Youth Cooperation Office (RYCO) has called on civil society organizations working with and for youth to submit project proposals by 13 February, as part of the seventh open call under the “RYCOnnecting Youth” program.

The call offers CSOs the opportunity to strengthen their capacities, establish regional partnerships, and implement high-quality youth-focused projects with a lasting impact at both local and regional levels, RYCO stated.

The initiative supports projects in two thematic areas: “Youth for Reconciliation, Dialogue and Peacebuilding” and “Developing Stronger and More Innovative Spaces for Formal and Informal Regional Youth Structures”.

The total budget for the call is 300.000 euros, aimed at regional partnerships of non-profit organizations that have been registered for at least one year in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia.

As RYCO stated, project are intended for young people aged 14 to 30 and aim to strengthen the capacities of civil society organizations while promoting mutual respect, understanding, and dialogue, turning regional cooperation into tangible improvements in everyday life.