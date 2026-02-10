Kosovo included on EU safe countries list under new asylum rules

STRASBOURG – The European Parliament adopted today amendments to EU asylum procedure rules aimed at speeding up the processing of asylum applications, N1 reported.

MEPs backed the creating of an EU-wide list of safe countries of origin and also voted in favor of an agreement on a regulation governing the application of the “safe third country” concept.

According to the Parliament, the new-EU level list of safe countries of origin will allow for accelerated processing of asylum applications from nationals of Bangladesh, Colombia, Egypt, Kosovo, India, Morocco and Tunisia.

Under new rules, the burden of proof will lie with the applicant to demonstrate that the safe country provision should not apply in their specific case, due to a well-founded fear of persecution or a risk of serious har if returned to their country of origin.

EU candidate countries will also be considered safe countries of origin, unless relevant circumstances indicate otherwise. Such circumstances include indiscriminate violence in the context of an armed conflict, an EU-wide asylum recognition rate for their nationals exceeding 20%, or the imposition of economic sanctions linked to actions affecting fundamental rights and freedoms.

Rapporteur Alessandro Ciriani said that the list of safe countries of origin marks a political turning point in EU migration management.

“With this legislation, a period of ambiguity comes to an end and a clear direction is set: common rules, faster and more efficient procedures, protection of the right to asylum for those entitled to it, and a firm approach to preventing abuse. The EU is preparing clear and enforceable rules based on shared responsibility”, Ciriani said.

European Commission will monitor the situation in countries on the list and in candidate countries, and will react if circumstances change. The European Commission may temporarily designate a country as unsafe or propose its permanent removal from the list.