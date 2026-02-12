Peter Sørensen’s mandate extended for two years

BRUSSELS – On 11 February, the Council of the EU adopted the decision to extend the mandate of EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue, Peter Sørensen. His term of office was extended for two years, until 29 February 2028.

The EU Special Representatives are proposed by the High Representative and appointed by the Council to promote the EU’s policies and interests in specific regions and countries, as well as issues of particular concern or interest for the EU. They play an active role in efforts to consolidate reforms, stability and the rule of law.

Currently, eleven EUSRs support the work of the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas.

In January 2026, Sørensen expressed hope that the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue would continue this year.

“What the international community has asked us, in our role as a mediator in the dialogue, is to ensure that both sides sit down and talk. So, we will have to find a way to make it happen”, he said, adding that “he hopes that 2026 will bring what last year failed to achieve”.