Kosovo Foreign Ministry to lead dialogue with Belgrade

PRISTINA – European Union Special Envoy for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue Peter Sørensen met in Pristina yesterday with Kosovo’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Glauk Konjufca, the Kosovo Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Konjufca informed Sørensen that the dialogue process will henceforth be led by Kosovo’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to the ministry.

The meeting addressed the current state of the dialogue, as well as “the approach and principles necessary to ensure an effective and sustainable process,” the statement said.

Konjufca added that Kosovo remains committed to viewing the dialogue as an opportunity to advance relations with Serbia, “as two sovereign states on their path toward European integration.”

Good introductory meeting with @EUSR_Dialogue, Peter Sørensen.



I informed him that the dialogue will now be led by @MFAKOSOVO. Kosovo remains committed to EU-facilitated dialogue to advance good neighbourly relations with Serbia, as two sovereign states on our European path. pic.twitter.com/EPGyuh3TyB — Glauk Konjufca (@KonjufcaGlauk) February 23, 2026

According to KoSSev, the public had not been informed in advance about Sorensen’s visit. It remains unclear how long he will stay in Kosovo or whether his next destination will be Belgrade. The EU special envoy last visited Kosovo in late January. On 11 February, his mandate in the position was extended for another two years.