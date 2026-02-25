BiH and Serbia support a US initiative to diversify gas supplies

BELGRADE – On 24 February, the foreign ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia, Elmedin Konaković and Marko Đurić, attended the Transatlantic Gas Security Summit in Washington. This event was organized by the National Energy Dominance Council of the US, and, apart from the US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, the joint statement was signed by energy ministers and representatives of BiH, Serbia, Greece, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Moldova, Ukraine, Croatia, and Lithuania.

The signatories expressed their joint commitment to diversifying sources and supply routes of the gas, “strengthening regional infrastructure, improving commercial arrangements, and long-term energy stability and security”.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of BiH stated that Elmedin Konaković participated in the session entitled “A Durable Transatlantic Partnership”, dedicated to building a lasting transatlantic partnership in the field of energy, security and economic growth.

In his address, he pointed out that “the issue of energy for the countries of Central and Southeast Europe is no longer just an economic one, but a question of sovereignty, resilience and long-term stability”.

In addition, Konaković stressed that “Bosnia and Herzegovina shares a common priority with its partners – safe, reliable and diversified natural gas supply”.

On the sidelines of the event, he spoke with the American Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and with the Special Envoy of the President of the United States for Global Partnerships Paolo Zampolli. They exchanged views on strengthening the economic partnership between Bosnia and Herzegovina and the United States of America, with special emphasis on energy cooperation, investment diversification and improvement of transatlantic economic ties, it was stated.

Serbian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marko Đurić stated that the primary objective of his meetings with US officials was “to secure the understanding and support of the United States for Serbia’s key state and national priorities, particularly with regard to Kosovo and Metohija and the strategic partnership between the two countries”.

According to Đurić, the current political framework, especially during the administration of President Donald Trump, “is a great opportunity to improve cooperation”.

“There is no state or national issue for Serbs and for Serbia for which it is not important that we win understanding and support here. And that is our main goal”, Đurić said, as stated by the Serbian Foreign Ministry.

During his stay in Washington, Marko Đurić also met with the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

“Always a pleasure to see Secretary Rubio as we work together to make 2026 a truly great year for Serbia-US relations”, Đurić stated on X.

In addition, it was reported that Marko Đurić met with Jarrod Agen, Executive Director of the Energy Dominance Council.

The discussion focused on further deepening the strategic cooperation between Serbia and the United States in the field of energy, “as one of the key issues of global stability, economic development, and security”.