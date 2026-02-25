European Commission proposes extending free roaming to the Western Balkans

BRUSSELS – The European Commission has proposed to open negotiations with Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia to integrate them into the EU’s ‘Roam Like at Home’ regime, it was stated today by the EC.

Once the agreements are finalised with each of the partners and once they have each fully aligned with EU roaming rules, people travelling between the EU and Western Balkans will be able to make calls, send text messages and use mobile data without roaming surcharges, the press release notes.

This means seamless connectivity at domestic rates not only for citizens and businesses from the Western Balkans visiting the EU, but also for EU travellers in the Western Balkans. The agreement will make it easier and more affordable for people and companies on both sides to stay in touch while abroad for study, work or holidays.

With the proposal for negotiating mandates adopted today, the Commission seeks Council authorisation to open negotiations with the Western Balkan partners. Once adopted by the Council, the Commission will negotiate bilateral agreements with each Western Balkan partner. When concluded successfully, these agreements will pave the way for the Western Balkans to become part of the ‘EU’s Roam Like at Home’ area.

“Roaming charges are a problem across the Western Balkans. For cross-border workers and families calling loved one abroad. Surprise bills when travelling are something we no longer accept in the EU. Today, we proposed to start talks to extend this to the Western Balkans”, Marta Kos, European Commissioner for Enlargement stated on X.