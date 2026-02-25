Serbian officials raise concerns with Sørensen over upcoming moves from Pristina

BELGRADE – European Union Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Peter Sørensen visited Belgrade today, where he met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and the Director of the Government Office for KiM Petar Petković.

Vučić told Sørensen that Kosovo’s enhanced military cooperation with Albania and Croatia further raises tensions and threatens the security of the Serbian people.

“I particularly pointed to the challenges we face as far as the position of the Serbian people in Kosovo is concerned and expressed concern about Pristina’s intentions to start implementing new escalatory and deeply discriminatory decisions, which directly threaten the survival of the Serbian people, on 15 March”, Vučić said.

He also urged the international community “to understand the seriousness of these issues and to do everything to ensure respect for the rights of the Serbian people”.

He expressed his belief that “it is in the interest of all parties to avoid moves that would lead to further escalation and, with the mediation of the EU, to insist on the full implementation of the undertaken obligations and the preservation of peace and stability on the ground”.

In his meeting with Sørensen, Petar Petković pointed to the consequences that may affect the Serbian people, if the Government in Pristina, on 15 March, starts the implementation of the so-called laws on foreigners and motor vehicles.

“These discriminatory regulations directly threaten more than 10,000 Serbs living and working in Kosovo and Metohija, endanger basic human and civil rights, the right to work, the right to freedom of movement, the right to family life, health care and education”, the Office for Kosovo and Metohija said in a statement.

Prior to his arrival in Belgrade, Peter Sørensen visited Kosovo, where he met Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Foreign Minister Glauk Konjufca, the new head of the team for the technical negotiations with Serbia in the Brussels Dialogue.

“Visited Kosovo for good discussions with PM Kurti and newly appointed FM Konjufca. We focused on advancing the normalisation of relations with Serbia, implementing commitments, and ensuring stability and progress on the European path”, Sørensen stated on X.