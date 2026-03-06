Parliament fails to elect the President of Kosovo, Osmani issues a decree to disolve it

PRISTINA – The Assembly of Kosovo did not vote on the election of a new President yesterday due to the lack of a quorum. Current President Vjosa Osmani today issued a decree to dissolve the parliament and call a new snap parliamentary election, though she added that she was aware the decision could be contested in court.

Kosovo voted for the members of the Assembly two times last year, in February and December, which ultimately saw Albin Kurti return to the office of Prime Minister.

Yesterday, the Speaker of Parliament, Albulena Haxhiu, announced that a request had been submitted to the Constitutional Court to review the constitutionality of the process of the election of the President. Haxhiu also said that a temporary measure to suspend the deadlines for this procedure until the ruling was requested, KoSSev reports.

According to the Constitution of Kosovo, the Assembly elects the President with a two-thirds majority, 30 days before the end of the term of the current President. If the majority is not reached in the first two ballots, the third ballot requires only an absolute majority (61 out of 120 MPs).

“If none of the candidates is elected as President of the Republic of Kosovo in the third ballot, the Assembly shall dissolve, and new elections shall take place within forty five days”, the Constitution stipulates.

Yesterday, the ruling Self-Determination Movement (LVV) nominated two candidates for the office of President, Glauk Konjufca and Fatmire Kollçaku. However, only 66 MPs of the ruling coalition were present in the chamber, well short of an 80-seat two-thirds majority required for the first two ballots.

The current President, Vjosa Osmani, whose term expires on 4 April, today issued a decree dissolving the parliament.

“Last night, the representatives decided to take the country to elections. It was completely avoidable. In accordance with the Constitution, I have issued a decree to dissolve the Assembly,” Osmani said, Gazeta Express reports.

She, however, said she knows that this decree can be challenged in the Constitutional Court, but said it is a decision she is proud of.

“I am much more comfortable facing a challenge for action in defence of the Constitution than for inaction when its foundations are at risk”, Osmani said.

She announced consultations with party leaders on setting the date of the election.

Lumir Abdixhiku, leader of the opposition Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK), supported the decision of Osmani.

Osmani was elected to be the President of Kosovo in 2021. She is eligible for a second term.