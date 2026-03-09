Osmani’s decree to dissolve parliament challenged before Constitutional Court

PRISTINA – The Self-Determination Movement (LVV), Kosovo’s ruling party, sent President Vjosa Osmani’s decree dissolving the parliament to the Constitutional Court for review.

According to the KoSSev web portal, multiple high-ranking party members have assessed that the decree is unconstitutional and that elections cannot take place.

Kosovo already held two parliamentary elections in 2025, in February and December.

On 5 March, the Assembly of Kosovo did not vote on the election of a new President due to the lack of a quorum.

According to the Constitution of Kosovo, the Assembly elects the President with a two-thirds majority, 30 days before the end of the term of the current President. If the majority is not reached in the first two ballots, the third ballot requires only an absolute majority (61 out of 120 MPs).

“If none of the candidates is elected as President of the Republic of Kosovo in the third ballot, the Assembly shall dissolve, and new elections shall take place within forty five days”, the Constitution stipulates.

Vjosa Osmani made this argument on 6 March in her decision to dissolve the parliament.

However, on the same day, Prime Minister Albin Kurti said that dissolution of parliament only occurs when three rounds of voting for the President are completed, and all three fail.

“It follows from this that the dissolution of the Assembly is related to the completion of the voting procedure. Last night we only started with the first round, and we are by no means at the end of the third round,” Kurti said.

Meanwhile, Richard Grenell, Special Envoy for Special Missions of the US President Donald Trump and his former envoy for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue, welcomed the prospect of a new election, interpreting it as an opportunity for Hashim Thaçi as Prime Minister of Kosovo.

“Excellent news. God is preparing all of us for the return of Hashim Thaçi! Thaçi for Prime Minister”, Grenell wrote on X on 7 March.

Thaçi, who is charged with war crimes in Kosovo and Albania in 1998 and 1999, is currently awaiting the verdict of the Specialised Chambers for Kosovo in the Hague.

