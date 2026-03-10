The Constitutional Court temporarily suspends Osmani’s decree dissolving Assembly

PRISTINA – The Constitutional Court of Kosovo introduced yesterday an interim measure suspending, until 31 March, the implementation of a decree by Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani dissolving the Assembly. At the same time, the court also banned any action by the Kosovo Assembly until that date, which means that Constitutional Court granted Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s request to impose an interim measure.

After a new president was not elected in the Kosovo Assembly, Vjosa Osmani issued a decree on 6 March, citing constitutional provisions related to the dissolution of the parliament.

In its decision, the court did not assess the constitutionality of the decree, but pending a final ruling on the matter, it decided to prohibit any action by the president related to the decree, as well as any action by the Assembly aimed at its implementation.

The request for a constitutional review was filed on 7 March by PM Albin Kurti on behalf of the Kosovo Government. The Government argues that the decree dissolving the Parliament was adopted in violation of the Constitution, as the conditions by the Constitution had not been met.

Vjosa Osmani said last night that she is confident that the Constitutional Court will rule in line with her decree dissolving the Assembly adding that if this does not happen she will accept it.

Osmani said in an interview for Albanian Syri TV that Vetëvendosje (LVV) did not want her candidacy, which she said she accepted.

On the other hand, she said she would have been re-elected president had the Self-Determination Movement nominated her as its sole candidate.

“Had I been proposed as LVV’s only candidate, while having another formal candidate, as is customary, I am convinced that today we would have a president, we would have Kurti’s government, and we would be discussing how to capitalize on the exceptionally strong support from the Trump 2 administration,” Osmani said.

She added that once it became clear she had strong chances of being re-elected, LVV made a new assessment that it would not support her candidacy, a decision she said came “personally from Kurti”.

“The more I worked with the opposition and ensured that the votes would indeed be there, because you know that the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) had not taken a rejecting stance toward me and that there were other parties that had not at all stated they would refuse to participate if my name were proposed, but once it became clear that I had a chance of being elected, a new assessment came from LVV, personally from Kurti, that they would not support my candidacy,” Osmani said.