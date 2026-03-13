Vučić: I hope Orbán wins, he has done a lot of good things for Serbia

BELGRADE – During yesterday’s appearance on Radio-Television of Serbia, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, commented on the upcoming elections in Hungary scheduled for 12 April.

According to the host, it seems that Viktor Orbán, for the first time, has a serious challenger, Péter Magyar, whose party is ahead in some polls, while in others the two are “somewhere close” in percentage points.

Vučić said that he cannot hide the fact that Orbán has done many good things for Serbia.

“It would be unfair, I would not be personally honest, and it would show human and statesmanlike ingratitude if I did not say that we are happy with our cooperation with Viktor Orbán. That tells you everything. I hope he will win the elections. We will always be brothers with the Hungarians,” Vučić said.

When asked whether a possible change of government in Hungary could affect some strategic projects with Serbia, Vučić replied that the oil pipeline project certainly will not be endangered.

He also added that he hopes by the end of the month, or at the latest at the beginning of April, the first passenger line on the high-speed railway Belgrade–Budapest will be opened.