Truck drivers block border crossings across BiH

SARAJEVO – The Logistics Consortium of Bosnia and Herzegovina has notified the relevant institutions that a protest by transport operators will be held today over restrictions on the length of stay for professional drivers from BiH in Schengen Area countries, which they say effectively denies them the right to work, N1 BiH reports.

The Consortium had earlier announced that between 50 and 200 trucks would be present at border crossings today.

Transport operators are demanding the right to carry out international transport without obstruction, a clearly defined status for professional drivers, and an “amnesty” from all entry bans imposed on drivers from BiH.

“We are posing a clear and unequivocal question – how is it possible that professional drivers from BiH are not considered a security threat for up to 90 days, but become one on the 91st day, despite holding all the necessary documents, licenses and permits”, the Consortium said.

From domestic institutions, they are seeking a partial refund of fuel excise duties, VAT refunds for international transport, and the implementation by the Indirect Taxation Authority (ITA) of BiH of conclusions defined in 18 measures aimed at ensuring equal treatment, speeding up procedures and reducing waiting times at border crossings.

From the Ministry of Communication and Transport of BiH, transport operators expect the fulfilment of 17 agreed measures already aligned with sector representatives, including fiscal relief for the sector.

The Logistic Consortium stressed that the protest will be lawful and organized in compliance with the instructions of the police and border services. All activities, they added, will be conducted in accordance with laws regulating movement and public order, and the protest will continue until all demands are met.

“The protest will last until the full implementation of our demands. Any further disregard for these issues will mean direct responsibility for the collapse of the transport sector, disruptions in supply chains, and serious economic consequences for BiH”, they concluded.

Authorities in the West Herzegovina Canton and Una-Sana Canton moved to ban the protest and planned border blockades by transport operators, officials said.

The Interior Ministry of the West Herzegovina Canton (MUP ZHK) confirmed that decisions prohibiting the gathering were formally delivered to the Plenum of the Logistics Consortium of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

A similar ban was issued by the Interior Ministry of the Una-Sana Canton (MUP USK), where four border crossings are located. Meanwhile, the Employers’ Union of Republika Srpska warned that it would block roads and institutions if transport operators proceed with blockades at border crossings.