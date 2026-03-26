Aco Đukanović released from custody on a bail worth 5 million euros

PODGORICA – Aco Đukanović, a businessman and brother of the former Montenegrin President Milo Đukanović, was released from custody on a bail worth five million euros, the Basic Court in Nikšić stated. Đukanović will not be able to leave his place of residence, will be placed under electronic surveillance, and his travel document has been temporarily confiscated.

Judge Mirko Kojović clarified the decision by noting that although there is a risk of flight having in mind Đukanović’s connections, stays abroad and significant funds, the guarantee offered “is sufficiently serious and dissuasive, while the surveillance measures are proportionate and milder than detention”.

“We accept the guarantee offered by the Defence Counsel, which includes depositing in court a sum of one million euros in cash and registering a mortgage on real estate worth more than four million euros”, the Court stated.

The statement stresses that the police “will monitor compliance with these measures, and in case of violation, the court may order detention”.

In its decision, the court stated that the guarantee offered, combined with the supervision measures, is a sufficient guarantee that the accused will be available to the judicial authorities until the conclusion of the proceedings. In doing so, his personal, family and property conditions, as well as the nature and severity of the crime were taken into account.

Aco Đukanović was arrested on 28 February. After a search of his properties in Podgorica and Nikšić, several firearms, ammunition and other items were found.

The raids were carried out based on orders from local prosecutors and courts in Podgorica and Nikšić, and several lawyers participated in them. During the search in Podgorica, certain documentation was seized, which was reported to the competent prosecutor’s office, and a case was opened for further action.

On 2 March, an investigating judge from the Basic Court in Nikšić ordered the detention of Đukanović for up to 30 days.