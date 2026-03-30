Interior Ministry submits Personal Data Protection Law to European Commission

PODGORICA – The Ministry of Interior announced that it has submitted the draft Law on Personal Data Protection to the European Commission, with the aim of further aligning national legislation with European Union standards.

“The proposed text has been prepared in accordance with the standards of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), thereby confirming the Ministry of Interior’s commitment to continuing harmonisation with the European Union acquis, with the expectation that further dialogue with the European Commission will contribute to additional improvements of the draft law,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry added that the modern era is marked by rapid technological development, and that the intensive use of the internet, social networks, and electronic services has led to a significant increase in the collection and processing of personal data, often without citizens being fully informed about how their data is used.

As stated, particular emphasis has been placed on the security of data processing, the prevention of misuse, and strengthening the supervisory role of competent institutions.