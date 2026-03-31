EU extends restrictive measures framework for BiH until 2027

BRUSSELS – The Council decided on Monday to extend the framework for restrictive measures in view of the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina for a further twelve months, until 31 March 2027.

According to the statement, the European Union will therefore keep its ability to impose targeted restrictive measures on individuals or entities who undermine the sovereignty, territorial integrity, constitutional order and international personality of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“Restrictive measures can also be imposed against those who seriously threaten the security situation in the country, or undermine the Dayton/Paris General Framework Agreement for Peace. Restrictive measures under this framework consist of an asset freeze, prohibition to make funds available, and travel ban to the EU for natural persons. Currently, no individuals or entities are subject to restrictive measures under this framework”, Council stated.

It was concluded that the Council has been following the developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina and can consider using all tools at its disposal, in case the situation in the country deteriorates. The Council reiterates its unequivocal commitment to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s EU perspective as a single, united and sovereign country.