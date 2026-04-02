Swedish Minister Rosencrantz: “Serbia is moving in the wrong direction”

STOCKHOLM – Jessica Rosencrantz, Swedish Minister for EU Affairs, wrote on X that “Serbia is moving in the wrong direction”, citing election conditions, police raids on the University and judicial laws as examples. She also shared the recent post by European Commission for Enlargement, Marta Kos, expressing concern about widespread violence on the day of local elections in Serbia.

“I welcome Marta Kos’s call for swift accountability following the unacceptable violence, threats and voting irregularities surrounding the recent local elections. The raid on the University of Belgrade, and the decision to enact laws undermining judicial independence and the fight against high-level corruption, are part of the same trend”, Rosencrantz stated.

She stressed that “the development runs contrary to the fundamentals of the EU accession process – free and fair elections, human rights, and the rule of law”.

“The EU Commission is assessing Serbia’s adherence to the criteria for EU financial support”, Rosencrantz remarked.