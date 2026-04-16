Pásztor invited to Budapest by Magyar for consultations

BELGRADE – Hungary’s election winner, Péter Magyar, posted on X that he had talked by the phone with President of the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians (VMSZ), Bálint Pásztor, on 15 April. He noted that on the same day he had also spoken to László Gubík, President of the Hungarian Alliance in Slovakia, as well as to the Prime Ministers of Romania, Israel, Ireland, and Portugal.

Magyar stressed that he had invited both Pásztor and Gubík to Budapest next week “to personally brief them on the Tisza government’s plans regarding national policy”.

Pásztor confirmed that he had been invited to Budapest by Magyar.

“Based on the authority of the Presidency and the Council of the VMSZ, I spoke today by phone with the President of the winning party, Péter Magyar, and personal consultations, in the interest of the Hungarian community in Vojvodina, will begin in Budapest even before he takes office as Prime Minister”, he stated.

Pásztor said that his party “will strive for good cooperation with the new government of Hungary, as it has been the case since the establishment of VMSZ”.

“Based on the press conference that Péter Magyar held on Monday, I see a real possibility to establish common foundations of cooperation with the new government of our home country. I am also ready to contribute to ensuring that cooperation between Serbia and Hungary remains appropriate in the future”, he underlined.