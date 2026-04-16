Sørensen and Kurti discussed the EU path of Kosovo

PRISTINA – Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, hosted a Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue, Peter Sørensen, at a working dinner on 15 April in Pristina. The Government of Kosovo stated that they discussed the European Union integration process, “including the full alignment of foreign policy with the 27-member bloc as a strategic designation, as well as Kosovo’s commitment to fulfilling reforms”.

“In the context of European integration, the process of membership in the Council of Europe was also discussed. Prime Minister Kurti and Special Representative Sørensen also discussed political developments and domestic developments”, the press release reads.

On 9 April, Peter Sørensen talked to Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Director of the Office for KiM Petar Petković in Belgrade. Sørensen wrote on X that he had “good meetings” with Vučić and Petković, “advancing discussions on key Dialogue issues and reviewing progress on implementing the Law on Foreigners”.

“Agreed on the need to stay engaged and work together for concrete benefits for all”, he stated.

President of Serbia said that he had conveyed to Sørensen that Pristina’s unilateral measures and the implementation of regulations without respecting the real circumstances on the ground and the agreements in Brussels, “create serious pressure on the Serbian people and Serbian institutions in Kosovo”.