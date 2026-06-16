Milatović: Montenegro’s EU accession will prove that reforms deliver results

STRASBOURG – Montenegro’s accession to the EU will be a shared success and proof that reforms lead to results, and that Europe’s common future remains open to those who share the same values, Montenegrin President Jakov Milatović said in an address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Vijesti reported.

Milatović said that, 20 years after regaining its independence, Montenegro now stands at the doorstep of the EU.

“This is a historic moment for my country, but also an important moment for enlargement policy, given that the last country joined the EU almost 15 years ago, while in the meantime one country has left the Union”, Milatović said.

According to him, this moment represents an opportunity for Europe to demonstrate that reforms, democratic developments and strategic consistency have their rightful place within the European family.

Milatović said that the reforms being implemented by the country affect every citizen of Montenegro. He stressed that the reforms being carried out today are shaping the generations that will lead the country tomorrow.

“That is why EU membership carries profound domestic significance for Montenegro. It represents the culmination of a national effort and the beginning of a new responsibility”, Milatović said.

He stressed that progress must be measured by results and that results mist be recognized.

“Today, Montenegro is read to serve as proof of that principle”, Milatović said, adding that the country has opened all 33 negotiating chapters and provisionally closed 16 of them.

“That is nearly half. The Council of the EU has begun work on a draft accession treaty with Montenegro. This is an institutional signal that our final stretch towards the EU has become a concrete political and legal process”, he said.

“Montenegro has demonstrated that it knows where it belongs. It has shown that it understands the responsibilities that come with a European future. It has proven its strategic reliability, institutional seriousness and the strong support of its citizens for EU membership,” Milatović said.

He noted that the democratic maturity of Montenegrin society was particularly demonstrated through the peaceful transfer of power in 2020.

“The results of the 2023 presidential and parliamentary elections gave new momentum to our European path,” Milatović said.

He acknowledged that significant work still lies ahead.

“We are fully aware of that. Strengthening the rule of law, independent institutions and an efficient public administration, while simultaneously focusing on economic convergence with the EU, remain our key priorities,” Milatović said.

He stressed that Montenegro is entering the final phase of accession with its eyes wide open, fully aware of its responsibilities and determined to complete this mission.

“Montenegro is ready to assume responsibility of membership. We are ready to contribute to European policies. We are ready to tie our future to our shared European future. We are ready to become the next member of the EU”, Milatović concluded.