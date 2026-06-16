Montenegro closes Chapters 2 and 28

LUXEMBOURG – Montenegro has provisionally closed Chapter 2 (Freedom of Movement for Workers) and Chapter 28 (Consumer and Health Protection), both part of Cluster 2, at the Intergovernmental Conference held yesterday in Luxembourg.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said that Montenegro is moving forward at great speed.

According to her, the closure of the two chapters demonstrates the tangible benefits of EU membership, including greater opportunities for citizens, easier access to employment, and stronger consumer and health protection.

“The European Commission intends to approve a financial package for Montenegro next week. This package will demonstrate how we will adapt the accession budget and prepare for 2028. We are now discussing the reforms ahead. Progress has been significant, but we must continue strengthening the pillars of every successful state – the rule of law, media freedom, and democratic institutions”, Kos said.

She underlined that it is necessary for the accession process to transcend party lines ad be treated as a national priority. Kos added that all political leaders must continue working together and find common ground around the EU agenda.

Prime Minister of Montenegro Milojko Spajić said that country remains committed to crossing the finish the line with the same determination it has shown so far. HE said that every closed chapter is tangible proof that enlargement works when commitment, refors and political will come together.

“We are convinced that through our example we have injected much-needed optimism and confidence into the undeniable potential of enlargement policy, which will serve as the cornerstone of a new perspective for the Western Balkans and an even more united Europe”, Spajić said.

According to him, Montenegro has already closed nearly half of the negotiating chapters, demonstrating the pace at which the country is progressing.

“Montenegro neither delays nor improvises. It keeps its word and delivers results. That is why our plan is as realistic as it ambitious. By the end of this year, we will close all remaining chapters and pave the way for Montenegro to become the 28th member state of the EU in 2028”, Spajić said.

Deputy Minister for European Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, Marilena Raouna, siad that Montenegro can count on her country’s support until the very last day of the accession process. “This is a message to all enlargement partners that commitment and hard work produce results”, she said.