The European Council to hold a strategic discussion on enlargement at its meeting in October 2026

BRUSSELS – “In light of the new impetus in the enlargement process, and recalling the Granada Declaration, the European Council will hold a strategic discussion on enlargement and reforms at its meeting in October 2026”, it has been stated by the European Council, following the meeting which took place on 18-19 June in Brussels.

When it comes to the Western Balkans, the European Council welcomes the holding of the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Tivat, Montenegro, on 5 June 2026, which contributed to the new impetus in the enlargement process.

“Recalling its previous conclusions, the European Council reiterates that the European Union will continue to work closely with the Western Balkans and support their reform efforts on their paths towards EU membership. The European Council remains committed to advancing the gradual integration between the European Union and the region during the enlargement process itself in a merit-based and reversible manner”, the press release notes.