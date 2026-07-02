The first-instance verdict to Thaçi and others to be announced on 16 September

BELGRADE – The first-instance verdict to former Kosovo Liberation Army leaders Hashim Thaçi, Kadri Veseli, Rexhep Selimi, and Jakup Krasniqi is scheduled to be announced by the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague on 16 September, it has been stated yesterday. In early May 2026, Special Spokesperson Angela Griep said that 20 July is the deadline by which the court can announce the verdict, adding that the possibility of a further extension is open if necessary.

In its scheduling order, the Trial Panel explained that the time needed for deliberations had been extended in line with rules due to the volume of evidence received and the complexity of the proceedings, and that it was justified by the need to ensure a fair, comprehensive and reasoned assessment of the evidentiary record.

The initial indictment against the four accused was confirmed on 26 October 2020, and amended on 3 September 2021, 29 April 2022, and 30 September 2022.

Each of the accused is charged on the basis of individual criminal responsibility with six counts of crimes against humanity: persecution, imprisonment, other inhumane acts, torture, murder, and enforced disappearance of persons. Each of the accused is also charged with four counts of war crimes: illegal and arbitrary arrest and detention, cruel treatment, torture, and murder.

The indictment states that the crimes charged were committed from at least March 1998 through September 1999 and took place in several locations across Kosovo as well as in Kukës and Cahan, in Northern Albania. They were allegedly committed by members of the Kosovo Liberation Army against hundreds of civilians and persons not taking part in hostilities.

The indictment alleges that Thaçi, Veseli, Selimi and Krasniqi are individually criminally responsible, pursuant to various forms of criminal responsibility, for crimes which were committed in the context of a non-international armed conflict in Kosovo and were part of a widespread and systematic attack against persons suspected of being opposed to the KLA.