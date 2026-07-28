Montenegro introduces visas for citizens of Belarus, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye

PODGORICA – The Government of Montenegro adopted a decree on amendments to the visa regime, according to which nationals of countries whose visa regimes were previously not aligned with that of the European Union – Belarus, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye, will require a visa to enter Montenegro as of 1 November 2026, it was officially stated.

“While the alignment of Montenegro’s visa regime with that of the European Union means that nationals of certain countries will be required to obtain a visa to enter Montenegro, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been proactively and systematically implementing measures aimed at mitigating any potential adverse effects of these changes, while ensuring that the process of obtaining a Montenegrin visa remains as simple and accessible as possible”, the press release reads.

The most significant development for nationals of countries requiring a Montenegrin visa is that visa applications will no longer need to be submitted exclusively through Montenegro’s diplomatic and consular missions.

“Thanks to the cooperation with VFS Global, the world’s leading provider of visa outsourcing and technology services, applications for Montenegrin visas may now be submitted through VFS Visa Application Centres in India, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates and Russia. In the coming period, additional centres will be opened in Pakistan, China, Armenia, Kazakhstan, the Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Belarus, Nepal and Uzbekistan, while the network is also planned to expand to Jordan, Kuwait, Thailand and Indonesia”, the press release notes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro stresses that this will enable applicants to submit their visa applications at the nearest VFS Visa Application Centre, eliminating the need to travel to a Montenegrin embassy or consulate and making the application process significantly more efficient, convenient and accessible.

“At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is implementing one of the most significant projects in the field of visa policy management – the establishment of a new, modern Visa Information System, which will be fully interoperable with the European Union’s information systems and aligned with Schengen security standards. The ultimate objective of this project is the introduction of an electronic visa (e-Visa) system, which will enable visa applications to be submitted online, ensuring faster processing times and more efficient service delivery for applicants”, the press release remarks.

By aligning its visa policy with that of the European Union, Montenegro is fulfilling one of the important obligations on its path towards EU membership, while simultaneously modernising its visa system and facilitating access to the country for citizens of numerous source markets.