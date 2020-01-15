Borell speaks with Thaçi and Vučić, intends to visit Pristina and Belgrade soon

BRUSSELS – High Representative of the EU Josep Borrell spoke today on the phone with President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić and President of Kosovo Hashim Thaçi about the latest developments in Kosovo and Serbia and the importance of working towards a resumption of the Belgrade-Pristina talks.

The High Representative confirmed his resolve and personal engagement as facilitator with the support of EU Member States, reads the statement of the European External Action Service.

Josep Borrell inquired in particular with his Kosovo interlocutor about the prospects for the formation of a new government in Pristina. In this context the High Representative invited Kosovo party leaders to rapidly proceed, in the interest of Kosovo and its people.

In his bilateral discussions, he also discussed with his interlocutors the progress and future perspectives on their respective paths towards the EU and the importance of advancing ahead of the EU – Western Balkans Summit in Zagreb in May 2020.

Finally, he reiterated his intention to travel to both Pristina and Belgrade in the coming weeks.