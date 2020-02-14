Letter of intent to renew Belgrade-Pristina railway transport signed in Munich

MUNICH – A letter of intent to renew Belgrade-Pristina railway transport was signed today in Munich, tweeted President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić.

“I am happy to see progress today and many thanks to President Trump and Richard Grenell in the name of Serbia, because we feel that we will have a better future and secure peace for the coming decades”, Vučić wrote on Twitter.

Срећан сам што видим данас напредак и много хвала председнику Трампу @POTUS и @RichardGrenell у име Србије, јер осећамо да ћемо од овога имати бољу будућност и да ћемо осигурати мир за наредне деценије.

– потписано Писмо о намерама за обнову железничког саобраћаја између БГ и ПР pic.twitter.com/3FtwKWbNMR — Александар Вучић (@avucic) February 14, 2020

Photos from the signing ceremony feature Presidents of Serbia and Kosovo, Aleksandar Vučić and Hashim Thaçi and the United States Ambassador to Germany and Special Envoy for Belgrade-Pristina dialogue.

Ambassadors of United States to Serbia and Kosovo were also present at the ceremony.

Earlier this year, letter of intent of renewing air link between Belgrade and Pristina was also signed under the mediation of Richard Grenell.

Vučić and Thaçi are participating in the Munich Security Conference, which starts today.