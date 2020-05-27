Thaçi not willing to negotiate in a dialogue facilitated by Lajčák

PRISTINA – President of Kosovo Hashim Thaçi said that he will not get involved in any negotiation process with Serbia facilitated by EU’s special representative Miroslav Lajčák, reminding that his country has not recognized Kosovo’s independence and the Slovakian diplomat voted against Kosovo’s membership in UNESCO, Gazeta Express reported.

Thaçi said he believes the leading role of US in dialogue and expressed readiness to attend summits called by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

“Personally, as a President, I will answer invitations to attend summits organized by Merkel or Macron, but I am not willing to participate negotiation process facilitated by Lajčák,” Thaçi told.

He stressed that he believes the United States with concluding this process successfully, as they concluded many agreements. Without a US leading role, Kosovo-Serbia problem cannot be solved.

Miroslav Lajčák on Twitter wrote on Monday that he relocated to Brussels, after easing COVID-19 restrictions, to start working in a new office.

“Good to speak to all six Western Balkan Ambassadors to the EU on my very first day in Brussels. We had a constructive discussion about the situation in the region and the EU integration process. And I informed them about my plans going forward”, Lajčák wrote.

Richard Grenell remains an envoy in the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue

According to Radio Free Europe Richard Grenell remains the US Presiden’s Special envoy for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, his spokesman Dick Custin said.

“He is looking forward to the next dialogue discussion as soon as the composition of the Kosovo government is determined,” Custin added.

At Sunday German news agency DPA reported that Richard Grenell will step down as US ambassador to Berlin in a few weeks.

With the message “truth” on Twitter, Grenell reported the announcement of the Daily Wire journalist, who wrote that two months ago they announced that Grenell was resigning from the position of the US ambassador to Germany.