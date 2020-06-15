Grenell: Serbia and Kosovo representatives to meet at the White House on 27 June

WASHINGTON – United States Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue Richard Grenell has tweeted that he had received the commitment from the governments of Kosovo and Serbia to temporarily pause the derecognition campaign and the seeking of international memberships in order to meet in Washington, DC at the White House on 27 June for Dialogue discussions. “If either side is unsatisfied with the June 27 discussions then they will go back to the status quo after they leave Washington”, Grenell wrote. Parliamentary election in Serbia is taking place on 21 June, with a predicted landslide victory for the ruling Serbian Progressive Party.