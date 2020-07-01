Citizens of Montenegro and Serbia can travel to the European Union from July 1

BRUSSELS – Yesterday, the EU Council adopted recommendations on the gradual opening of the EU borders, therefore the citizens of Montenegro and Serbia can travel to the European Union from today. However, the recommendations of the EU Council are not legally binding because the competence over border management belongs exclusively to the member states, N1 reports.

Therefore, restrictions on entry into Germany still apply to Serbian citizens because the government of that country has not yet made a decision on easing travel restrictions in the EU for third-country nationals, it was published on the website of the German Embassy in Serbia.

“Until the final decision of the German Government is made, travel restrictions for Serbian citizens will continue to apply after June 30,” the embassy’s website states. Serbian citizens with a residence permit or a national visa of the Federal Republic of Germany will, as a rule, be allowed to enter Germany only if the trip is for the purpose of returning to the place of permanent residence, it is written on the website.

The statement of the EU Council states that restrictions related to travel to EU countries can be re-established in part or in full towards a certain country, depending on the change of circumstances and the assessment of the epidemiological situation. If the situation in that third country deteriorates rapidly, decisions will be made quickly.