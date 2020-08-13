AAK nominates Haradinaj for the next President of Kosovo

PRISTINA – Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK) has decided to put its leader Ramush Haradinaj forward as a candidate in any future discussions on the next President of Kosovo. According to the Constitution, the President is elected by the Assembly of Kosovo with a two-thirds majority and the nomination requires the support of 30 MPs. The current President Hashim Thaçi’s mandate expires in April 2021. He has said, however, that he will resign if his indictment by the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office is confirmed by a pre-trial judge.