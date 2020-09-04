VoA: Trump to meet with Vučić and Hoti today, an agreement to be signed

WASHINGTON – President of the United States Donald Trump will meet with President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić and Prime Minister of Kosovo Avdullah Hoti today, Voice of America reported. The White House also announced that the President will attend the signing ceremony and hold a trilateral meeting with the leaders. There has been no mention of the content of the agreement about to be signed, though the hosts have maintained that the issues of the economy are currently the only ones on the table. Vučić and Hoti will afterwards meet with the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo individually.