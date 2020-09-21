Szunyog: Kosovo has a clear European perspective

PRISTINA – New EU Ambassador in Kosovo Tomáš Szunyog, said that Kosovo has a future in the EU and a has a clear European perspective, given by the EU leaders to all countries in the region in 2003.

In a video greeting, Szunyog pointed out that his main task is to advance EU-Kosovo relations, in which he will be guided in particular by Stabilisation and Association Agreement.

„I will do my best to help Kosovo advance. But I also expect that all Kosovo institutions step up their efforts and make progress on the path to Europe. I expect that they will be under constant pressure and scrutiny of Kosovo people who deserve European future“, new EU Ambassador in Kosovo said.

He added that he knows how important it is to be able to travel without restrictions and hopes that it shall happen soon.

Szunyog reminded that the EU and its member states have been Kosovo’s largest donors, trade partners and investors. He invited people to respect COVID-19 measures and recalled the EU’s help to Kosovo to fight the social and economic effects of COVID-19 pandemic.