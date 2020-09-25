The three-member Presidency of BiH will meet with Borrell in Brussels on Tuesday

SARAJEVO – The three-member Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina will meet with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss the implementation of European Court of Human Rights rulings and the fulfillment of priorities from the European Commission’s Opinion on EU candidate status, FoNet reports. It will be the first joint trip of the three members of the Presidency of BiH after a long time and it will be an important meeting in order for BiH to receive guidelines and an assessment for further action on the path of European integration, considering the undertaken obligations, reports Klix.ba.