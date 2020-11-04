Picula: It is in the interest of Montenegrin citizens that there are uncompromised people in the executive power

BRUSSELS – It is in the interest of Montenegrin citizens that there are uncompromised people in the executive power, and the European Union will cooperate with the elected because it cannot dispute the choice of citizens, said the EP rapporteur for Montenegro Tonino Picula in an interview for Vijesti.

Asked whether he was satisfied with the situation after the elections and the current events regarding the formation of the government, Picula answered that the European Union and its institutions are definitely not interfering in the process of forming a new Montenegrin government.

“I have already pointed out that the commendable democratic maturity shown by Montenegrin citizens with a respectable turnout in these difficult pandemic conditions. I also welcomed the formation of a new convocation of the Assembly and believe that we should continue in such a constructive and positive spirit,” Picula said and added that the latest stage of inter-party agreement on the structure and composition of the new government is encouraging.

Picula stated that certain differences between the coalition partners are understandable, considering that there has been no democratic transition of power in Montenegro so far.