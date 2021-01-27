The Western Balkan region is one of Biden’s six priorities

WASHINGTON / BERLIN – The Western Balkan region is on the list of common foreign policy priorities of the new US administration and Germany, it was said in a telephone conversation between the President of the United States of America Joseph Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, reports FoNet. During the conversation, resolving the situation in the Western Balkans was included in the list of the six most urgent topics, after issues related to Afghanistan, China, Iran, Russia and Ukraine. Biden conveyed to the German chancellor his desire to deepen relations between the two countries and expressed his intention to revitalize the transatlantic alliance, including NATO and the European Union, as a cornerstone of collective security and common democratic values, the German government stated in a press release. It was added that Biden and Merkel also agreed on the importance of global cooperation, including a renewed US commitment to multilateral organizations, the fight against climate change, COVID-19 pandemic and health care improvements, as well as the continuation of a sustainable global economic recovery.